Hibs manager Lee Johnson stressed he had no complaints with fans’ jeers at half-time as the Easter Road side put their fans through the emotional wringer once again.

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson saw his side lose to a late goal against St Mirren after pulling two goals back (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

There was some booing at the end as well after the hosts’ rousing comeback from 2-0 down against St Mirren was rendered futile by substitute Alex Greive’s late headed winner.

Johnson is now operating under a degree of pressure as Hibs prepare to welcome Luzern to Easter Road on Thursday in a Conference League qualifier before heading to Motherwell on Sunday.

The manager pointed out that the players will have to learn to cope with such a quick turnaround following last Thursday’s 6-1 victory over Andorran side Inter Club d’Escaldes, which more than overturned the previous week’s shock 2-1 loss against the part-timers.

“If we’re going to compete in all competitions we have got to be able to play Thursday/Sunday/Thursday/Sunday,” said Johnson. “I obviously named the same starting XI, which is fair (criticism) to be thrown at me.

"The boos at half time were fair," he added. "We have a crowd when they get behind us that can really be powerful for us. You saw that when we scored the first goal and quickly made it two. We were never out of the game and that’s why we need the supporters to believe even when it’s frustrating.”

Johnson felt compelled to make two changes inside half an hour. Allan Deferriere and Josh Campbell were replaced by Jordan Obita and Dylan Levitt.

“I love Josh to bits,” the manager explained. “He’s a fantastic player and has goals in him. But he has to bring his game more often. His game is a powerful game, he hits numbers in terms of getting in the box and can win second balls. For whatever reason he wasn’t on it today. Allan looked like it was too much for him, two games in four days.”

Johnson also took Martin Boyle off just after the hour mark with Adam Le Fondre sent on in his place. The arrival of the veteran striker helped spark Hibs into life. Le Fondre and Christian Doidge had Hibs level before Greive’s late match winner.

“I heard the groans when we took Martin Boyle off but anybody with any sense understands why, given his scenario of minutes,” he said. “Tactically it was the right thing to do (to go more direct). It got us back in it. The boys showed in the second half it wasn't a fitness issue. It looked like that in the first half due to not being as mentally focused as we should have been.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hailed his side’s determination as they responded to the disappointment of losing a two-goal lead. The visitors’ second was supplied by Toyosi Olusanya, who stepped up to the starting XI after Mikael Mandron was injured in the warm-up.