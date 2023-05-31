Hibs make decision on Aiden McGeady as 9 players head for Easter Road exit

The 37-year-old former Sunderland player joined the club last summer but his return to the Scottish top flight has not gone to plan, as injuries dogged his season.

Out for almost five months early in the season with knee troubles, his campaign then ended prematurely when he picked up a hamstring injury in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant that the Republic of Ireland winger was unable to make the impact that he and the club had been hoping for and he has now been named as one of the first team squad players who will exit the club in the close-season.

Aiden McGeady in action for Hibernian against Kilmarnock at Easter Road, in February. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

In a statement, the club have thanked the experienced winger, who had two assists in his 14 appearances, while McGeady leaves with no hard feelings. “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”

While Mikey Devlin has also departed following just one appearance, expressing his gratitude to the club for helping him fight back from injury and allowing him “to trust my body again” after signing a deal with Premiership rivals Livingston for the new term, Hibs have also called time on Kevin Dabrowski’s six-year spell with the club.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper progressed through Hibs’ youth ranks and made seven first team appearances but spent the second half of the campaign on loan to Queen of the South.

“Hibs will always mean a lot to me,” said the popular Pole. “I had a special relationship with the supporters and will always be thankful for the way they welcomed me into the club. I wish everyone at Hibs nothing but the best in the future.”

Youngsters Tom Carter and Josh McCulloch have also been released, and loan players CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe, and Mykola Kuharevich all return to their parent clubs, although manager Lee Johnson has not given up hope of bringing back at least a couple of those players, on fresh loans or on a permanent basis.

Hibernian FC’s Director of Football Brian McDermott commented: “I would like to thank Aiden, Kevin and Mikey for their commitment and effort during their time with us. I wish them all the best for the future.”

The Easter Road club have made it clear that they would also like to hang onto promising youngster Ethan Laidlaw and they have offered the 18-year-old striker a new deal but it is understood that Watford are close to completing a switch to Watford that would reap the Leith side a compensation fee of around £250,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland U-19 international, who failed to break into the Hibs first team but has been an unused sub seven times over the past three seasons, caught the eye of the Championship side during Hibs’ UEFA Youth League campaign, when he impressed against Borussia Dortmund, in particular.

First Team players still under contract for 2023/24: David Marshall, Murray Johnson, Lewis Miller, Marijan Čabraja, Paul Hanlon, Chris Cadden, Lewis Stevenson, Rocky Bushiri, Kyle Magennis, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Jair Tavares, Joe Newell, Jimmy Jeggo, Ewan Henderson, Josh Campbell, Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet, Harry McKirdy, Elie Youan, Nohan Kenneh, Christian Doidge, Elias Melkersen, Daniel Mackay.

A message from the Editor