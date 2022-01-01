Hibs linked with Celtic's Ewan Henderson - but move to Italy also a possibility

Ewan Henderson has found game-time very limited at Celtic.

The 21-year-old has only made one appearance for Celtic this season, coming on as a substitute and scoring in a Europa League victory over Real Betis.

Following the signings of Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate, competition is going to be even fiercer in midfielder for Celtic and Henderson is expected to move on this month to get regular game-time.

Reports suggest that new Hibs manager Shaun Maloney, who worked with Henderson during his brief time as a Celtic academy coach, wants to make him his first signing since joining the club last month.

However, Henderson is also understood to be open to a move to Italy, where his brother Liam – who won the Scottish Cup while on loan at Hibs in 2016 – plays for Empoli.

The Daily Star also reports that Hibs would need to agree sell-on clauses with Celtic to complete a deal.