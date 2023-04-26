All Sections
Hibs learn Jimmy Jeggo appeal outcome as SFA judicial panel rule on red card decision

Hibs midfielder James Jeggo has had his controversial red card rescinded following an SFA hearing this morning but the club insist that work still needs to be done to improve the standards of officiating in Scottish football.

Moira Gordon
By Moira Gordon
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
 Comment

The 31-year-old was sent off early in the second half of his side’s match against St Johnstone at the weekend for a challenge on Connor McLennan. But his manager Lee Johnson, described the decision as ‘horrendous’, as he launched a strong condemnation of refereeing levels - describing Saturday’s showing by Craig Napier as the worst he had ever experienced as a player or manager, and dismissed the game’s judicial system as ‘broken’..

His view on the sending off was given credence by a plethora of pundits, former players and referees, who insisted that the Australian won the ball and was in control throughout the tackle. Acknowledging that there was a coming together in the follow through, the official was reminded that football remains a contact sport.

With the player scheduled to miss the next two matches, the Easter Road club chose to appeal the decision, which was referred to a SFA fast track tribunal.

Hibs midfielder James Jeggo walks off the pitch after being shown a red card in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Hibs midfielder James Jeggo walks off the pitch after being shown a red card in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

There were fears that, following the precedent set by the panel in awarding Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and extra game suspension when he challenged his red card last week, the SFA may double down but, instead, they opted to reduce the red to a yellow, which frees up the player to start when the post-split fixtures get back under way next weekend.

“We are pleased to confirm that our appeal against Jimmy Jeggo’s sending off at St Johnston has been successful…After reviewing the club’s evidence and extensive footage, the Appeal Panel convened by the SFA has overturned Jeggo’s red card and replaced it with a yellow,” read a club statement.

“We are pleased that common sense has prevailed and the appeal panel has overturned Jimmy Jeggo’s red card,” said Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell. “This is a positive outcome, however, throughout the current campaign we have raised serious concerns with the standard of officiating across the Scottish game on at least five occasions where decisions have wrongly gone against us.

“We will work with other clubs and the SFA to bring needed improvement to the current systems.”

