Hibs have launched their season tickets ahead of next season despite there still being more than five months until the start of the new campaign.

The club's chief executive Ben Kensell revealed the decision was taken due to the "current financial climate” and will allow supporters to maximise the time to take advantage of the early bird discount offer. The cost of an adult ticket in the early bird window starts from £375, an increase of £10 from last year. Doing so before the deadline of 5pm on Friday, April 14, will mean fans save £20 compared to the full price. There are options for over-65s, students, under-18s and under-13s as well as accessible tickets with the cheapest children's brief just £70.

More than 12,100 season tickets were sold for the current season but the Easter Road side will be hoping to better that with the team in a good position to finish the campaign strongly and qualify for Europe. As for a singing section, which proved popular in the Famous Five stand during the club's UEFA Youth League fixtures, supporters have been advised that it “is a big part of the atmosphere at Easter Road Stadium and can be found at the East Stand in Section 45. If you’d like to be in and around the singing section, the core group are based in rows AA and BB of Section 45 of the East Stand and there are spare seats in the surrounding areas.”

Benefits

A key benefit of having a season ticket is priority access to cup as well as European matches. Supporters will also be able to gain access to a pre-season friendly for free as well as an open training session. In addition, there are discounts available, a 2022/23 season photobook and priority access to events held at Easter Road. Supporters will also have access to an interest-free finance option as a payment plan provided by club partner Capital Credit Union. They will be able to split their payments across an 11, 10, 9 or 8-month period.

“We are delighted to launch our Season Ticket prices for the 2023/24 campaign early to give supporters the maximum opportunity to take advantage of our early bird window,” Ben

“Thanks to our relationship with club partner Capital Credit Union, we have also been able to offer supporters more interest-free finance options than ever before. This means supporters now have greater flexibility to split the cost in these challenging times.

“We really do appreciate how difficult it is for everyone in the current financial climate, and we want you to know how proud we are of your support. Season Ticket Holders play an integral role at this Football Club and your backing is vital for us. Thank you for your excellent continued support.”

Hibs have launched their season tickets for the 2023/24 campaign. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)