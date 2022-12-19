Hibs latest: Dylan Tait injury fears, striker set to depart as squad cull continues, Ryan Porteous suitors grow

Hibs’ on-loan Arbroath midfielder Dylan Tait could miss the rest of the season after picking up a serious injury for the cinch Championship club at the weekend.

Dylan Tait is stretchered off during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Arbroath.

Tait, who is on loan at the Gayfield outfit for the rest of the season, hurt his knee in the 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers on Saturday and Red Lichties boss Dick Campbell revealed: “We lost Dylan Tait. Dylan’s just come back, and he’s a special young talent, and now we’ve lost him. It looks a bad one, he could be out for the season."

The central midfielder joined Hibs in January but has been unable to force his way into the first team. He spent the second half of the season on loan at Kilmarnock before being farmed out to Arbroath this term. It is likely that the 21-year-old will return to his parent club for full treatment and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Hibs are expected to continue the slimming down of their squad by terminating the loan of Gambian striker Momodou Bojang. The 21-year-old has yet to score for Hibs since arriving from Rainbow FC in his homeland and with manager Lee Johnson keen to operate with a reduced squad in the second part of the campaign, Bojang is one of the players set to depart, according to reports in the Daily Record. Hibs have already announced the departure of one player after midfielder Stevie Bradley was sold to Livingston last week.