Hibs land Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan but search continues for another centre-back

Hibs have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley on loan until the end of the season.

New Hibs defender CJ Egan-Riley signed for Burnley in the summer.

A 20-year-old England Under-20 internationalist who can play at centre-half, right-back or in defensive midfield, Egan-Riley joined Burnley last summer after catching the eye of their Belgian boss Vincent Kompany while he was coaching at Manchester City. The Clarets signed him permanently on a three-year deal but he has been unable to break into the first team, given they are top of the Skybet Championship, only making three senior appearances.

“CJ is a top young talent, and we can’t wait to start working with him,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson. “He’s a player that Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up. Due to Burnley’s positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important game-time, and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity. He provides us with extra versatility playing as a centre-half, number six, and as a right-back. We see this as an opportunity to help us improve, but also as a huge opportunity for him to develop.”

