Hibs land Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan but search continues for another centre-back

A 20-year-old England Under-20 internationalist who can play at centre-half, right-back or in defensive midfield, Egan-Riley joined Burnley last summer after catching the eye of their Belgian boss Vincent Kompany while he was coaching at Manchester City. The Clarets signed him permanently on a three-year deal but he has been unable to break into the first team, given they are top of the Skybet Championship, only making three senior appearances.
“CJ is a top young talent, and we can’t wait to start working with him,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson. “He’s a player that Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up. Due to Burnley’s positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important game-time, and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity. He provides us with extra versatility playing as a centre-half, number six, and as a right-back. We see this as an opportunity to help us improve, but also as a huge opportunity for him to develop.”
Egan-Riley could make his debut for Hibs on Tuesday night when they take on Ross County in the cinch Premiership. Despite his arrival, The Scotsman understands that Hibs are still looking for another centre-half and are targeting an experienced player. After selling Ryan Porteous and losing Rocky Bushiri for months due to injury, Hibs’ only options in that department are Paul Hanlon, plus young loanees Will Fish and Egan-Riley.