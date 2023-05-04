Hibs land Brian McDermott as director of football - Celtic scouting post, EPL promotion, Arsenal experience

Hibs have appointed Brian McDermott as their new director of football.

The 62-year-old, who began his football career as a player with Arsenal, has tons of experience in the game and, after an extensive recruitment process, has been deemed the right man to oversee the football department. And, having scouted Hibs games in the past, he says he is excited to be joining the community-orientated Leith club.

With over 300 appearances as a player, the former midfielder turned out for the North London club, and Fulham, before moving abroad to represent a couple of clubs in Sweden, and then in Hong Kong. He also managed almost 500 games, including leading Reading to promotion to the English Premier League back in 2012, he also spent five years as Arsenal’s international senior scout, was chief scout at Reading, and supported Celtic’s recruitment team through video scouting.

Ticking off several other qualities the club had included on their wishlist, which was drawn up at the turn of the year, he has also been a football and business consultant, and mentored managers in the English Football League, working with the League Managers Association.

McDermott, who is also a leading voice when it comes to the mental health of players and managers, will work closely with first team manager Lee Johnson and Academy boss Steve Kean and will begin work immediately. A major focus ahead of the summer transfer window will be the recruitment of players but he will also be responsible for scouting, analysis, sports science, and medicine, as well as ensuring a player pathway through the academy and on into the first team.

“We are delighted with the appointment of Brian McDermott after a long and extensive process,” said the Easter Road club’s chief executive Ben Kensell. We are conscious that this appointment has taken some time, which is partly due to the sad passing of our late chairman Ronald J Gordon, but we also wanted to make sure that we had the right steps in place and a thorough process, to make sure we’ve got the right person in the door.

“Brian joins us with substantial experience in the game and has worked across numerous different roles across a football club on the sporting side, which sets him up perfectly for this role. We also wanted someone that has a strong recruitment bias, and he has that in abundance having scouted across the world for some high-level clubs. Brian’s background, contacts, and experience will be vital as we continue to move the club forwards.”