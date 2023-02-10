The 25-year-old started the victory in Paisley at the weekend but was replaced by new signing Matthew Hoppe after just 18 minutes following an awkward landing. The club sent the player for scans which have since revealed he has suffered an ankle ligament strain. In turn he will miss between four and six weeks of action just as he was emerging as a first-team regular having started the previous two matches.
“This is a disappointing setback for Harry,” manager Lee Johnson told the Hibs official website. “We feel his performances have been improving recently and he was beginning to find his rhythm and form. The focus for him now is to return in the best possible shape to help us at the latter end of the season.”