Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hibs lament injury blow as star to miss 4-6 weeks with ligament strain

Hibs have been dealt an injury blow as forward Harry McKirdy has been ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up a injury in the recent win over St Mirren.

By Joel Sked
3 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:19pm
 Comment

The 25-year-old started the victory in Paisley at the weekend but was replaced by new signing Matthew Hoppe after just 18 minutes following an awkward landing. The club sent the player for scans which have since revealed he has suffered an ankle ligament strain. In turn he will miss between four and six weeks of action just as he was emerging as a first-team regular having started the previous two matches.

“This is a disappointing setback for Harry,” manager Lee Johnson told the Hibs official website. “We feel his performances have been improving recently and he was beginning to find his rhythm and form. The focus for him now is to return in the best possible shape to help us at the latter end of the season.”

Hibs Harry McKirdy is set to miss between four and six weeks to due an ankle injury. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Lee JohnsonSt Mirren
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.