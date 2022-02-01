Hibs' Kevin Nisbet opens up on his 'silencer' goal celebration and what would not be acceptable for him

Kevin Nisbet sticks his fingers in his ears as he celebrates with Josh Doig after his winning goal for Hibs against Cove Rangers on January 20. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It was one of only two goals Nisbet has scored in his last 10 appearances, a sequence in which the Scotland striker’s form has inevitably come under scrutiny from punters and pundits alike.

Nisbet admits he was anticipating being questioned about the gesture he made but insists there was no antagonism in it from his perspective.

"It was just about silencing some doubters who have been saying 'he's a flash in the pan' and all that stuff,” he explained. “There was no malice in it at all.

Kevin Nisbet says new Hibs manager Shaun Maloney's style of plays suits him 'perfectly'. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I don’t think it plays on my mind as much. I’m not really one to look too much into it. Obviously it’s just a bit of frustration coming out. I know if I go out and score 10 goals in the next 10 games, then everything is forgotten about.

“It’s just part and parcel of being a footballer. You just kind of need to take it. But there was not any malice in it. It was just kind of a silencer.

“I like proving people wrong. I have done that my full career. I’ve always said the more doubters the better because the more people I get to prove wrong.”

Nisbet’s reaction will certainly be impassioned if he finds the net against Hearts at Easter Road on Tuesday night.

“I will probably just wing it,” he said with a smile. “We will just need to see what happens. It will probably depend on what end I score at!”.

Nisbet doesn’t underestimate the significance of a fixture in which defeat would see Hibs fall 15 points behind their city rivals in the Premiership table.

“That would not be acceptable for us,” he admitted. “We need to make sure that doesn’t happen. We are not looking too far ahead. We are just focusing on winning the game and closing the gap.”

Despite not posting the numbers in front of goal he would hope for, Nisbet is relishing life under new manager Shaun Maloney who has provided him with consistent public backing.

“To get the support that he has given me has been great for me,” added Nisbet. "Our style and the way we play under him suits me perfectly.

“I love to get on the ball a lot, love to create things and try to get on the end of things. I think that has been happening and it has just not clicked in the final third yet. Hopefully, it will against Hearts.

“I've scored a lot of goals over the past few seasons and it is something that just doesn't leave you. Every striker goes through blips and bad form and I just need to keep my performances up.

"I think on Saturday against Livingston, it was one of my best performances of the season, albeit I didn't score. But in general play it was very good and I think it has been good all season.

"But if you have a good performance and don't score goals it gets looked at differently. That's part and parcel of being a footballer and you just need to take it."