Hibs keen to make further signing beyond transfer window as free agents targeted for key position

Hibs are still exploring ways in which they can bolster their defensive options, despite the transfer window closing at midnight last night.

The Easter Road club signed 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley before the deadline and although the former Manchester City starlet can turn out at centre-back, right-back or as a holding midfielder, the club had also hoped to add more experience after selling Scotland international Ryan Porteous to Watford.

With Rocky Bushiri also sidelined with injury, their pool of natural central defenders is limited. Which is why the club would be willing to dip into the market, if they can identify the right free agent. Out-of-contract players are not hamstrung by transfer windows and are able to sign a deal at any point in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his side drew 1-1 with Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday manager Lee Johnson suggested that they would investigate that option further. “There’s also the out-of-contract market but I haven’t spoken to Ben [Kensell, chief executive] or anybody else at this point.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson applauds the fans after his team's 6-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

But after 11 players were moved on and just three brought in throughout January, the club have confirmed that there is scope to do further business. Stating there is currently no specific targets, they are investigating possibilities, but they say they would only make a move if all requirements were met.