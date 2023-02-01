Hibs keen to make further signing beyond transfer window as free agents targeted for key position

The Easter Road club signed 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley before the deadline and although the former Manchester City starlet can turn out at centre-back, right-back or as a holding midfielder, the club had also hoped to add more experience after selling Scotland international Ryan Porteous to Watford.
With Rocky Bushiri also sidelined with injury, their pool of natural central defenders is limited. Which is why the club would be willing to dip into the market, if they can identify the right free agent. Out-of-contract players are not hamstrung by transfer windows and are able to sign a deal at any point in the year.
Speaking after his side drew 1-1 with Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday manager Lee Johnson suggested that they would investigate that option further. “There’s also the out-of-contract market but I haven’t spoken to Ben [Kensell, chief executive] or anybody else at this point.”
But after 11 players were moved on and just three brought in throughout January, the club have confirmed that there is scope to do further business. Stating there is currently no specific targets, they are investigating possibilities, but they say they would only make a move if all requirements were met.
With the transfer window closed the Leith club are now turning their attention to the appointment of a Director of Football. Work has already started but took a bit of a back seat as transfer negotiations were ongoing.