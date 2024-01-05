Hibs' Josh Campbell out for months after scan results lay bare extent of injury

Josh Campbell will be out for at least three months after he picked up an ankle injury in the recent capital derby.

The 23-year-old midfielder had to be carried off after he was felled in a freak collision with team-mate Dylan Levitt and scans have revealed that he has fractured a bone and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The club have revealed that the midfielder will not require surgery but they have said he will be out for a minimum of 12 weeks, although it is understood that a return to the first team could take longer, depending on how quickly the injury fully heals and how well the rehabilitation process progresses.

It is a major setback for the player, who has made 21 appearances this season but has struggled to cement a place in manager Nick Montgomery’s plans. Two goals in November had been rewarded with more game-time throughout December. But it is now unclear how much he will feature between now and the end of the season.

Hibs' Josh Campbell is stretchered off injured during the derby against Hearts.

An update from Hibs read: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Josh Campbell will be out for a significant period of time with an ankle injury. Josh was stretchered off in the Edinburgh Derby after colliding with Dylan Levitt in the second-half on Wednesday 27 December, 2023.

“Scan results have revealed a small fracture in Josh’s ankle which means he will be out for a minimum of 12 weeks. Thankfully, the 23-year-old will not need surgery and will now be closely monitored by the Hibernian FC medical department throughout his rehabilitation and recovery process.