Hibs welcome back Jair Tavares after illness and Nathan Moriah-Welsh from suspension for the visit of Livingston . Lewis Miller is doubtful with a knock and is likely to join Martin Boyle (concussion), Luke Amos (muscle injury), Dylan Vente, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes (all ankle) on the sidelines.

Livingston are hoping a sickness bug that kept Jason Holt out last weekend and subsequently spread throughout the squad this week will not impact their selection plans too heavily. David Carson could return after being cup-tied for the defeat at Celtic while Andrew Shinnie hopes to shake off a groin issue. James Penrice (hip), Scott Pittman (Achilles) and Jack Hamilton (groin) are all out, while captain Mikey Devlin may also remain sidelined.