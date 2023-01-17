Hibs in no rush to accept latest Ryan Porteous offer as new signing targeted in time to face Hearts

Blackburn Rovers have submitted a six-figure bid for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous but it is understood that the Leith club are in no rush to accept the offer as they weigh up all possibilities.

With Toulouse and Udinese still in the running and involved in ongoing discussions, Hibs and the player are keen to keep their options open as the Premiership side look for the best financial return and the Scotland international susses out the best way to develop his career.

Under contract until the end of the season, Porteous has made it clear that he sees his future elsewhere, having rejected the offer of a new deal. That leaves Hibs’ hierarchy with a decision to make.

With the 23-year-old academy graduate now able to sign a pre-contract and leave the club for free in the summer, the board could sell him now or, depending on the size of the offer, decide there is greater worth in retaining his services as they try to push their way up the league table, giving them more prize money and kudos.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous could play his last game for the club against Hearts in the Scottish Cup this weekend. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

As it stands, Blackburn, who are managed by Hibs’ former managerial candidate Jon Dahl Tommason, may have to up their bid if they wish to sway things their way, especially with the French Ligue 1 and Serie A sides still waiting in the wings.

It is believed that Porteous is seduced by the thought of playing abroad, having seen so many of his peers thrive in foreign leagues and recognising that the experience could boost his international hopes. But no move will be agreed with any club until after this weekend’s capital derby.

Hibs lost to rivals Hearts in the recent league meeting but, serving a suspension, Porteous was forced to sit that out and is determined to squeeze in at least one more derby experience when the sides square up in Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie at Easter Road.

Hibs have been busy clearing the decks, offloading seven players either on permanent transfers or on loan deals, with at least a couple more expected to follow, and work is also well underway to complete some new signings.

