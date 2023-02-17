Hibs in huge injury boost ahead of run-in for European spot - Kevin Nisbet to return, trio make progress

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is set to welcome back four first-team stars in the coming weeks, including a potential return for Kevin Nisbet this weekend.

The Hibees host Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon and with Livingston playing Rangers, three points could take the Easter Road side into fourth place. Johnson has had a number of injury issues to contend with this campaign. Martin Boyle has been ruled out for the season and Rocky Bushiri is unlikely to be back until April.

There is more positive news, however, for Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Mykola Kuharevich who had made a positive impact before injury in November which has kept him out since.

“Kevin Nisbet as a 50:50 chance of playing this weekend, we need to sit down with him,” Johnson told the Hibs official site. “He has had a couple of days training, so he could be an option to use off the bench for sure, but we have to see how he feels.

“Kyle Magennis has been really good, he is back training and is in a very good place. Jake (Doyle-Hayes) has been training too, but he still has a pinch of pain so we may need to look at getting an injection for him.”

“Mykola is back out on the grass, he is building up confidence with his ball-striking at the moment. He is moving very well and looks fit. He will be like a new signing for us when he comes back, we are looking at potentially the Livingston game in a couple of weeks for his return.”