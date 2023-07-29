Hibs hopeful of landing Roda striker Dylan Vente in next few days - but why he can't play European tie

Hibs are keen on landing Dylan Vente from Roda JC.

The Easter Road club are understood to be hopeful of getting a deal across the line in the next few days, as they seek out forward reinforcements following the sale of last season’s top scorer Kevin Nisbet to Millwall. But the 24-year-old, who netted 21 goals in 38 Eerste Divisie appearances last season, will not be eligible for the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes as players needed to be registered prior to the first leg.

However, centre-half Will Fish – signed on Thursday morning from Manchester United for a second loan spell – is available for selection and the 20-year-old could be brought in to bolster the defence after a difficult evening in Andorra at the back, with Hibs losing the first leg to Inter Club d’Escaldes 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad