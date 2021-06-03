Hibs hope Scott Allan can be 'big player' for club next season

Scott Allan during a Hibs training session. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

The club have prioritised reinforcements at centre-back and up front, with Mathie comfortable in the belief that they already have a creative force in their ranks, someone it would cost a significant sum to replace.

Scott Allan managed just nine appearances in Jack Ross’ team due to a heart condition that kept him out of the game for nearly five months. But, a loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle allowed the 29-year-old to test his body and his mind and everyone at Easter Road is hopeful that he will now add some welcome creative clout to the Hibs line-up next term.

“Scott’s whole story was pretty incredible last year and it was good for his own peace of mind that he was able to go and get a lot of match minutes up at Inverness and it is encouraging for us all.

“I am pretty sure, knowing Scotty, that he will have a hard working summer break and he will be ready to go next season.

“It will be a pretty big pre-season for him because it was at that time last year that he started feeling the symptoms he had but hopefully he can be a big player for us next season, for sure.

“To have him already at the club and ready to come back that is 100% positive for us.”

But there are others than Mathie expects to kick on and add weight to Hibs’ European and domestic ambitions, with a fit Jamie Murphy and Kyle Magennis offering real competition across the middle of the park.

“I think when we signed Kyle Magennis we knew that it was unlikely, coming back from that injury, that he was going to be the player we knew we were signing straight away. We knew we would probably have to be patient but this pre-season is a great opportunity for him as well.

“If he can get over the niggling injuries that will be like a new signing for us as well. So there are already some good options in the building.”

