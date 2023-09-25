Hibs history-maker Rory Whittaker's rise continues as he pens new contract

Rory Whittaker made his Hibs debut at the weekend.

The 16-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone and his rise has continued after manager Nick Montgomery handed the right-back an improved deal.

On Whittaker’s new deal, Academy Director Gareth Evans said: “First and foremost, Rory’s contract extension is very well deserved. Throughout his years in the academy, he’s worked hard to give himself the best possible chance of succeeding. We were delighted to see him make his debut, and make history with Hibs, but making your debut as a young player is always the easier part. For him now, the challenge is to keep working hard and pushing himself to try and earn another chance.

