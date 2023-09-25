All Sections
Hibs history-maker Rory Whittaker's rise continues as he pens new contract

Fresh from becoming Hibs’ youngest ever player, Rory Whittaker has signed a new three-year contract with the club.
By Ross Spalding
Published 25th Sep 2023, 20:00 BST
Rory Whittaker made his Hibs debut at the weekend.
Rory Whittaker made his Hibs debut at the weekend.

The 16-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone and his rise has continued after manager Nick Montgomery handed the right-back an improved deal.

On Whittaker’s new deal, Academy Director Gareth Evans said: “First and foremost, Rory’s contract extension is very well deserved. Throughout his years in the academy, he’s worked hard to give himself the best possible chance of succeeding. We were delighted to see him make his debut, and make history with Hibs, but making your debut as a young player is always the easier part. For him now, the challenge is to keep working hard and pushing himself to try and earn another chance.

“He has to stay humble and keep working with the same determination and desire to ensure he meets his potential. The opportunity that Rory received also shows that the manager is willing to give young players a chance, which is really encouraging for the academy. Our young players know that if they work hard, continue to develop, and impress, then they may be given that opportunity.”

