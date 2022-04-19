Hibs have 'outstanding' next manager candidate but club have made a 'shocking decision' - Scotsman Football Show

The surprise announcement came three days after a Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Hearts – a second derby defeat within the space of a week following the 3-1 reversal at Tynecastle the previous Saturday that consigned Hibs to a place in the Premiership’s bottom six.

Maloney’s record was open to scrutiny with just six wins across his 19 games in charge, but as a first-time manager, being afforded such a short period of time to make his mark, given the injury and suspension issues he endured, could be viewed as harsh.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by sports editor Mark Atkinson and specialist football writer Andrew Smith to analyse Maloney’s short-lived Hibs tenure, the ‘shocking’ decision to sack him, and who the ‘outstanding’ candidate to replace him might be.

