Hibs 'have not made any decisions' on futures of legendary duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery insists that no decisions have been made on the futures of legendary Scottish Cup-winning duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

The veteran defenders are both out of contract at the end of the season and reports earlier this week claimed that Hanlon’s time at Easter Road will come to an end this summer. The 34-year-old centre-half, who is currently Hibs’ club captain, made 558 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2008, while 36-year-old Stevenson – a one-club player – has played 596 times for Hibs since 2005. Both Scotland internationalists were part of the Hibs team that won the Scottish Cup in 2016, while Stevenson also lifted the League Cup in 2007. However, neither are first-team regulars under current manager Nick Montgomery and with their deals coming to an end, speculation is mounting as to whether they will remain beyond the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“No, we haven’t made any decisions on some players who are out of contract at the end of the season,” Montgomery responded when asked about the situation with Hanlon and Stevenson. “The reality is that some players are playing for a new deal, and that’s something that we’ll probably address in the near future, but nothing’s changed since January. Those conversations will ultimately be had at some point in the next couple of months.”