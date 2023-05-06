All Sections
Hibs group criticise coronation of King Charles with chant and 'feed the poor' banner - Easter Road support

Hibs fans unveiled a banner criticising the coronation of King Charles early in their Scottish Premiership encounter with St Mirren at Easter Road.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 6th May 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:34 BST
The Block 7 supporters group situation in the East Stand had banners which read: “F—k the coronation, Feed the poor” which were brought out minutes into the fixture in Leith. It was accompanied by chants ‘you can shove the coronation up your arse’.

While clubs in the English Premier League have been instructed to play ‘God Save the King’, the British national anthem, prior to matches this weekend to commemorate the coronation of King Charles who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother last year, the SPFL left it to clubs to decide if they want to mark the occasion.

The only indication of the event at Easter Road was the banner from the Hibs fans with many in the ground showing their appreciation and joining in the chanting.

Hibs fan unveiled a banner about the coronation.Hibs fan unveiled a banner about the coronation.
