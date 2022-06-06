Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey linked with Premier League hopefuls and St Johnstone as exit discussed

Matt Macey is likely to lose his No 1 spot at Hibs to new signing David Marshall.

The 27-year-old Englishman was Hibs’ No 1 for much of last season, but following the signing of Scotland internationalist David Marshall last month, Macey is expected to drop down the pecking order at Easter Road.

Entering the final year of his contract, Macey is understood to not want to be understudy to Marshall and that has alerted other clubs who are on the look-out for a goalkeeper.

According to reports, English Championship club Luton Town – who reached the promotion play-offs last season and will challenge again for promotion to the Premier League – are monitoring the former Arsenal stopper, while St Johnstone have also been linked with a move for Macey. Saints manager Callum Davidson is searching for a new No 1, with Zander Clark out of contract and set to leave the Perth club.