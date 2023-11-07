Rocky Bushiri should maybe have a chat with the club’s merchandising department. Asked about the pressure that comes with the level of expectation at a club like Hibs, he just smiles. According to him, “pressure is a privilege”. It is the kind of slogan usually found emblazoned on a T-shirt or the wall of a gym. But, as a player who has had to battle time and again throughout his two years at the club to earn a starting spot, it is something he reminds himself of regularly.

On Saturday the Easter Road club narrowly failed to make it through to the final of next month’s Viaplay Cup final. It was a blow but they have to rebound quickly as they travel to Paisley hoping to get back to winning ways, against St Mirre, the last team they managed to beat. That was at the end of September and in the six games since, they have drawn four and lost two. But, the 23 year-old defender, who represented Belgium at youth and under-21 level before recently switching allegiance to DR Congo, believes his latest international experiences have hardened him.

Representing the country of his forefathers, the land where his parents were born and raised and his grandfather, who previously served as the Congolese ambassador to Belgium, returned to die, he says there is a high degree of responsibility to bring success. “It is a dream, when you start playing football, to be in the national team and be able to represent your country,” said Bushiri. “It means a lot. In the world there are a lot of Congolese players and especially centre backs to be here at Hibs and to be called up is something big.

Rocky Bushiri plans to embrace the expectation of playing for Hibs.

“When the stadiums have 95,000 in them, that is when you can talk about pressure! It is really, really hard but it is a really good feeling. Especially in countries in Africa, like in Congo, poverty is high so all they've got is watching a football game and that puts loads of emotions in people.

“I played for Belgium as a youth and in the U-21s but my family, my parents, most of my family, really, are attached to Congo and also, let’s be honest, there is a better opportunity for me to create a name for myself in Congo than in Belgium. There it is more difficult. Also I was happy with the project of the manager of the national team of Congo. Just to be there and be part of everything is something big. It creates a buzz, on the bus from the hotel to the pitch, and then during the game, it never stops. It is always loud and it’s good.”

Since arriving in Scotland from Norwich, Bushiri has had to adapt to the level of intensity and scrutiny that comes with playing for one of the country’s biggest clubs and steel himself to the criticism when things go wrong, on a personal level and as a team. But that learning experience has helped him cope with the furore and crowds as he beds in with DR Congo. “Yeah, because all football comes from the UK and you can feel it in the derby and in some big games how crazy it goes but it is an extra boost,” he explained. “I am a player who is all about the passion and that is my attitude so that helps me a lot.”

Since switching his international allegiance in March, and earning his first call-up in June, he has been capped once, in a friendly against South Africa, in September. But with regular game time for Hibs and, apparently, one of manager Nick Montgomery’s preferred centre-half picks, he is hoping that club and country can benefit from his determination to improve. The focus at club level is the league, as they look to put the Viaplay Cup disappointment behind them and start moved up the standings and closing the gap on clubs like St Mirren, who have been quick out the blocks. But he knows that his domestic performances could bolster his chances of starring for DR Congo in World Cup qualifiers and when the African Cup of Nations rolls round.

“I hope to be part of the squad but first, step by step, let’s do well at Hibs,” continued Bushiri. “Let’s reach all our goals and stay focused and then my performances will tell me if I can be part of this next camp and the World Cup qualifiers. That is something very important for the nation so we will try to reach that.”

And the defender’s education is aided by the international get-togethers as well. “I enjoy going there,” he said. “It makes me better as a player. You play with players who come from Besiktas, Galatasaray, different big clubs and I steal with my eyes. Chancel Mbemba, who plays at Marseille, was the best centre back in France last season, so if you can take advice and see with your own eyes and bring all that back to Hibs then that can also help the team grow.”