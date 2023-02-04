Hibs get major boost as Kevin Nisbet injury update given on hamstring issue

Hibs hope to have their star striker Kevin Nisbet back for their league match against Kilmarnock later this month, revealing that his hamstring injury is not serious.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet received treatment for a hamstring issue during the match against Ross County.

The in-form 25-year-old forward pulled up injured during the first half of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw away at Ross County in the cinch Premiership and had to be taken off after feeling a “pinch” in his upper leg. However, following scans and a medical assessment, Hibs are confident the Scotland internationalist will return for the visit of Kilmarnock on Saturday, February 18. He will though be absent for this afternoon’s match away at St Mirren.

"This was the best case scenario as it was the lightest of hamstring strains,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson. "Nizzy has shown what a big player he is for us this season and we look forward to having him back playing shortly.”

