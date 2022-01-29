Hibs found wanting against Livingston side who wanted it more

Livingston's Alan Forrest celebrates making it 3-2 against Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

That desire helped the visitors to twice draw level with the Leith side before finding a deserved winner and putting a little bit of extra daylight between themselves and the relegation slots.

For Hibs, it was another opportunity missed to move into fourth place and it leaves them 12 points adrift of city rivals Hearts ahead of Tuesday’s derby.

They had promised more when they opened up the scoring just six minutes into the action, when newcomer Demetri Mitchell marked his first start with his first goal for the club.

The initial delivery into the area was punched clear by Max Stryjeck but picked up by Chris Cadden and delivered back on top of the Livi defence but the attempted clearance only made it as far as the back post where the former Blackpool wingback burst in, took one touch and then buried it.

It looked like Livingston had conjured up an immediate response when referee Grant Irvine pointed to the spot just a moment later, but the far side assistant intervened and the decision was reversed.

In those early stages, Livingston struggled slightly to counter-attack Hibs’ approach as Mitchell and fellow wingback Chris Cadden troubled them on the flanks and made sure that Shaun Maloney’s men were able to carve out more chances than has been the case in recent matches.

But Livingston still managed to pull level.

Shuffling their pack to try to combat Hibs’ tactics, they made sure they battled for everything and it paid off in the 18th minute when Hibs keeper Matt Macey jumped to gather a hopeful ball plopped in high but was outmuscled by Ayo Obileye who showed greater conviction and his header dropped into the empty net.

Things could have become a bit sticky at that stage but Hibs responded positively and Cadden earned the bit of luck he got in the 32nd minute. Making space for himself and advancing, he whipped in a cross that surprised the Livi keeper and found the net rather than either Kevin Nisbet or Christian Doidge who had started up front together.

It should have given the home side the impetus but as the second half started, it was evident one team had been spurred on, it just wasn’t the one in green and white.

With the Hibs wide men nullified, Stephane Omeonga and Alan Forrest pulled strings, along with Joel Nouble who had drive and presence, and Livingston restored parity in the 53rd minute. Infuriatingly for Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, it was another goal to forget.

Nouble flicked on a long throw-in and Jack Fitzwater got between Cadden and Ryan Porteous, who had returned from suspension, to head past Macey, whose reactions and positioning looked suspect.

With Hibs struggling to get a grip on play, Livingston were more committed and pressurised opponents still growing used to the policy of playing everything out from the back.

And, although there was still 31 minutes remaining when Forrest fired home his effort to take the lead, the home team failed to respond.