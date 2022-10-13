Hibs fear 'target' Ryan Porteous will be forced to leave - Robbie Savage comparison, hate mail received

Ryan Porteous during a Hibs training session ahead of Saturday's match against Celtic.

The 23-year-old defender, who won his first Scotland cap against Ukraine last month, is out of contract at the end of the season. While discussions between Porteous’ representatives and the Easter Road club continue, no agreement has been reached.

Johnson believes Porteous is being singled out by opposition teams and supporters, with Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin recently banned for accusing the centre-back of “blatantly cheating”, while the Hibs gaffer also claims that his player was elbowed by Ryan Edwards during the midweek defeat by Dundee United. Johnson also revealed Porteous had been the recipient of hate mail.

"I think sometimes there can be a subliminal bias against certain players,” said Johnson. “He [Porteous] might want to jump out of the Scottish league for that exact reason because he feels that target is there on and off the pitch.

“I do fear that, to be honest with you. It’s understandable because when you get a smack in the face with an elbow and three bookable offences on you on Tuesday night, it happens.

“It reminds me of Robbie Savage. I played with Robbie at Derby and he had that pantomime baddie persona.

“I think Ryan copes with it really well. He came in the other day and he was laughing at a fan letter – actually it was a hater letter. It was pretty naughty but his catchphrase was, ‘Stick that in the pile!’ So it’s not isolated.