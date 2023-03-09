Hibs fans sing emotional tribute to Ron Gordon as Rangers disruptors drowned out by Sunshine on Leith

Hibs fans paid tribute to late chairman Ron Gordon with an emotional rendition of Sunshine on Leith prior to their match against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Gordon died on February 21 just three weeks after revealing he had been receiving treatment for cancer. The US-based businessman had been at the helm for almost four years since acquiring the majority shareholding from Sir Tom Farmer in 2019.

His funeral was held in Arlington, Virginia on Monday while Hibs held a private memorial service in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon where the Gordon family, board members, Hibs players, staff and invited guests gathered at Mansfield Traquair to pay their respects.

It was then over to Easter Road where the home fans were asked to arrive 15 minutes early in order to take part in the planned pre-match tribute in Hibs first match at Easter Road since Gordon’s death.

Hibs fans sing 'Sunshine on Leith' in tribute to late chairman Ron Gordon ahead of the match against Rangers at Easter Road. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Proclaimers song, Sunshine on Leith, the adopted anthem of the Hibs faithful, was played over the tannoy as supporters raised their scarves above their head in spine-tingling scenes as images of Gordon were displayed on the giant screens.

There was a sour note, however, with Rangers fans attempting to disrupt the tribute.

Rangers manager Michael Beale had pleaded with his own fans to respect the tribute in a bid to avoid a repeat of the scenes at the Viaplay Cup final, where the minute’s applause for Gordon prior to kick-off was denigrated by a large section of Rangers fans singing sectarian song The Billy Boys.

However, those appeals fell on deaf ears as loud boos and chanting could be heard from the away end as the tribute began. However, those were quicky drowned out by the Hibs fans as they raised the roof in memory of their club’s former chairman and owner.

An image of late chairman Ron Gordon was displayed on the big screen at Easter Road as Hibs fans sang Sunshine on Leith. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hibs players also wore special warm-up t-shirts with “May the sunshine of Leith, shine on you always Ron” on the front and “RIP Ronald J Gordon August 1954 – February 2023” on the back.