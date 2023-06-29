Hibs facing uncertainty over potential Conference League fixture switch

Hibs are facing a potential European Conference League fixture switch depending on the outcome of two different matches in the first round of qualifying.

The Easter Road side will face either Vikingur Gøta of the Faroe Islands or Andorran outfit Inter Club d’Escaldes in the second qualifying round – and if the latter progresses it could result in a change of plans for Lee Johnson’s side.

As things stand, Hibs are due to host the first leg of their second round tie on July 27 with a 7.15pm kick-off. That will remain the case if Vikingur make it through with the second leg taking place in Tórshavn on Thursday August 3, with an 8pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, things could become complicated should both Inter and their Andorran counterparts, Santa Coloma, who face Penybont of Wales, make it through to the second round.

Hibs could be home or away in the first leg of the European Conference League second round qualifier depending on the outcome of first round results. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The two clubs share the same stadium for European home games – the Stadi Comunal – meaning if both sides win their first round ties, Hibs will lose home advantage for the first leg with the July 27 tie switched to Andorra la Vella, 5pm kick-off, and Inter travelling to Edinburgh on August 3 for a 7.15pm kick-off.

If Inter win but Santa Coloma lose, then the home leg will remain the same with Hibs travelling to the Estadi Comunal to face Inter on August 3 with a 5pm kick-off.