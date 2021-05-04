Hibs eye expanded club partnership network - with English Premier League Brighton linked to deal

Agreements are already in place for strategic partnerships between Easter Road and Charleston Battery in the USA and much closer to home – in SPFL League Two Stenhousemuir.

Player such as Callum Yeats and Paddy Martin have benefited from the agreements already in place, picking up experience to add to their development from League Two appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have also taken Charleston defender Leland Archer and Scottish midfielder Robbie Crawford on trial as part of the tran-Atlantic agreement struck last November.

Hibs Owner Ron Gordon has sealed strategic partnerships with Stenhousemuir and Charleston Battery inside the past year. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Now Brighton are in line to be the latest to strike up a mutually beneficial partnership, according to the Daily Record.

It is reported talks have begun between the sides, though other options are open in the English top flight for owner Ron Gordon.

Players could be exchanged on loan and for training stints. David Weir is loan manager at the Seagulls.