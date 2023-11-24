Hibs' Elie Youan reveals what he wants to improve and lifts lid on relationship with 'crazy' Martin Boyle

The French forward knows what he needs to do to become a better player at Easter Road

Elie Youan may enthral and infuriate Hibs fans in equal measure with some of his performances but the unpredictable French forward is driven to iron out the inconsistencies in his game.

With pace to burn, athleticism, stamina and power, the 24-year-old has all the raw materials to be one of the most devastating forwards in Scotland’s top flight but knows himself that he can drift through periods of matches. With head coach Nick Montgomery keen to make the former St Gallen man the finished article, Youan has been receptive to his manager’s words. An engaging figure with a strong command of English, Youan speaks candidly on his progress as he approaches 18 months at Easter Road.

Asked what he has to improve on, Youan explained: “To stay focused from the first minute to the last. To be involved in the game and make the defensive stuff as well because I’m a good striker, I have a good side attacking but the defensive side is a bit less. I have to improve on this side. I know he [Montgomery] is right. I can tackle and cover - I just have to do it now.

“Sometimes I’m not in the game for three seconds maybe. But that’s enough to concede a goal or miss a pass. Now the next step for me is to stay focused on the game from the first to last minute.”

“I’m still on my way. I’m not at my peak yet. I have to work on the defensive stuff if I want to get where I want to go. I’m still enjoying it. I have scored a couple of goals and got a couple of assists. I just want to help the team and win games and score goals.”

Youan is keen to learn from one of Hibs’ elder statesmen in Martin Boyle. He and the Australia internationalist hit it off right from the word go – not least because they are able to keep up with each other on the pitch with their blistering speed.

“Martin’s is such a guy, he is crazy, probably the craziest person I’ve met in my life,” Youan said ahead of Saturday’s league match away at Dundee. “It’s good to work with him, we don’t need to talk too much. He is fast, quick like me and since the first game we’ve played together there is a natural connection. I enjoy a lot to play with him, to give him assists. It’s good for the team of course.

"He is unpredictable, sometimes he can go in the changing room and is screaming, you never know what he is thinking in his mind. He is crazy, he is funny.

“He is older than me and it’s always good to learn from players who are older than yourself. As well he is legend here so I'm learning from him some sides of the game. He has more games than me as a professional player and he can play in a lot of positions so I can learn good things from him.”