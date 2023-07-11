Hibs duo sidelined by injury - with one player in race to make European clash

Hibs' Joe Newell has suffered a 'minor' muscle tear.

The Easter Road club are in Spain for training and two friendlies, the first of which was a 2-0 win over FC Europa on Saturday. Lee Johnson’s men are also due to face Bournemouth on Thursday evening. However, full-back Miller (hamstring) and midfielder Newell (muscle tear) will not feature. The Australian is expected to be sidelined for a week, while Newell could be out for up to a fortnight and faces a fight to be fit for the first leg of Hibs’ Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg against Vikingur or Inter Club d’Escaldes.

“The club can provide the latest injury update on Joe Newell and Lewis Miller,” a statement on the Hibs website read. “Both players will miss the remainder of our pre-season training camp in Marbella due to minor injuries.

“Joe Newell came off in the first half against FC Europa on Saturday with a hamstring issue. Newell had the area assessed in Marbella and further scans have revealed the Hibs midfielder has a small muscle tear and will be out for two weeks. Lewis Miller will also miss the remainder of the Marbella training camp with a small tendon issue in his calf and will be out for 5-7 days.”