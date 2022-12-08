Hibs duo ready to make first Premiership appearances of season against Rangers

Hibs are preparing to unleash Aiden McGeady and Kevin Nisbet on Rangers when the Premiership returns from its month-long World Cup break next week.

Aiden McGeady made his first Hibs appearance since July in the 1-0 friendly win over Raith Rovers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

McGeady made his first appearance since injuring knee ligaments in a pre-season fixture against Norwich on July 24 by playing the final 30 minutes of yesterday's 1-0 win over Raith Rovers in a behind closed doors friendly match at Easter Road.

Nisbet also stepped up his recovery from the cruciate ligament injury suffered against Celtic in February by playing the first hour following his 45-minute appearance against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Both are now in contention to feature at Ibrox next Thursday and Hibs boss Lee Johnson is delighted to have the pair available after losing Martin Boyle to injury for the remainder of the season.

“Going into the Rangers game, we’ve certainly got minutes in those players," he said. “Whether we’ve got 96 minutes is another story because of their history, but at the same time if we can make them sharp for 45 to 60 minutes, then that leaves us with options. That will help us play the way that we want to play for as long as possible.

“We need our best players fit and the maximum number of options available. As a manager, you try to piece together the perfect blend. Obviously, Martin is going to be out, so we’re trying to find a solution to that position, and it’s a big game against Rangers at Ibrox, so these are all factors to think about."

Meanwhile, there has been no official approach from Rangers for Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous despite speculation. The Scotland international was a surprise link to the Ibrox club after former Easter Road boss Jim Duffy suggested there was interest in the defender who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Earlier this year, Hibs confirmed the player would be moving on having turned down an attractive offer to extend his stay in Leith. The Scotsman understands no club has approached the Easter Road hierarchy to make their interest official or an offer.

Porteous could depart in January if Hibs decide to cash in on a key asset with a number of English Championship clubs having been touted as possible suitors. Millwall have previously bid for the centre-back who made his Scotland debut in a crucial Nations League clash with Ukraine earlier this season. It is understood a move to a club with Premier League ambitions would be attractive to the 23-year-old.

The centre-back has a controversial history with Rangers, clashing with players as well as former boss Steven Gerrard. Last season he was sent off at Ibrox for a challenge on Joe Aribo.