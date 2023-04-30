All Sections
Hibs director of football: Mixu Paatelainen, Raymond Sparkes and Brian McDermott 'among five-strong list of candidates'

Former Hibs player and manager Mixu Paatelainen is among five candidates who are in the running to become the new director of football at Easter Road, according to reports.

By Ross McLeish
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST
Mixu Paatelainen, formerly a player and manager at Hibs, could be in line for a return to Easter Road.
Mixu Paatelainen, formerly a player and manager at Hibs, could be in line for a return to Easter Road.

The 56-year-old Finn, who had a successful playing career with the Hibees between 2002 and 2003 and then returned as manager between 2008 and 2009, is understood to be contention alongside former Reading manager Brian McDermott and experienced agent Raymond Sparkes, as well as two other unnamed candidates. The Scottish Sun reports that the quintet have held talks with the Hibs hierarchy, including chief executive Ben Kensell and manager Lee Johnson, and that an appointment could be imminent.

Paatelainen’s last management role was with HIFK in his homeland, while McDermott was sacked by the Royals back in 2016. He also has experience with Leeds United.

Hibs advertised the role at the start of the year amid an overhaul of their football department. The club is looking to finish in the European places after securing a top-six berth last weekend.

