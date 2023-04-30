Hibs director of football: Mixu Paatelainen, Raymond Sparkes and Brian McDermott 'among five-strong list of candidates'

The 56-year-old Finn, who had a successful playing career with the Hibees between 2002 and 2003 and then returned as manager between 2008 and 2009, is understood to be contention alongside former Reading manager Brian McDermott and experienced agent Raymond Sparkes, as well as two other unnamed candidates. The Scottish Sun reports that the quintet have held talks with the Hibs hierarchy, including chief executive Ben Kensell and manager Lee Johnson, and that an appointment could be imminent.