Hibs defender Ryan Porteous called up for Scotland ahead of Denmark clash

Ryan Porteous has previously represented Scotland at Under 21 level. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Hibs defender has been drafted to provide cover following the withdrawal of Scott McTominay after the Manchester United man failed to recover from the throat infection that ruled him out of the 2-0 win over Moldova that sealed Scotland’s play-off place on Friday.

Porteous joins Hearts centre back John Souttar who was added to the pool last week after Grant Hanley pulled out through injury, and Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston, who received his first senior call-up after Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson picked up a suspension.

Steve Clarke has seven players walking a suspension tightrope who will miss the first play-off game in March if they pick up a booking against the Danes.

Porteous has been called up by Clarke previously and has featured at international level for the Under-21s but has yet to win his first cap for the senior side.