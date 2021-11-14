Hibs defender Ryan Porteous called up for Scotland ahead of Denmark clash

Ryan Porteous has received a late call-up to the Scotland squad for tomorrow’s World Cup final qualifier against Denmark at Hampden.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 8:36 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th November 2021, 9:03 pm
Ryan Porteous has previously represented Scotland at Under 21 level. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Hibs defender has been drafted to provide cover following the withdrawal of Scott McTominay after the Manchester United man failed to recover from the throat infection that ruled him out of the 2-0 win over Moldova that sealed Scotland’s play-off place on Friday.

Porteous joins Hearts centre back John Souttar who was added to the pool last week after Grant Hanley pulled out through injury, and Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston, who received his first senior call-up after Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson picked up a suspension.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Steve Clarke has seven players walking a suspension tightrope who will miss the first play-off game in March if they pick up a booking against the Danes.

Porteous has been called up by Clarke previously and has featured at international level for the Under-21s but has yet to win his first cap for the senior side.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Ryan PorteousScotlandNathan PattersonScott McTominay
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.