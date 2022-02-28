'Standard for him' - Hibs defender Ryan Porteous praised for Celtic performance after difficult week

The 22-year-old defender was charged in connection with an alleged assault that took place outside Dalkeith Miners Club last weekend just 48 hours before taking to the pitch against the league leaders on Sunday.

After discussions with Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, the decision was made for Porteous to play, and he repaid the manager's faith with an imperious display in helping his side to a clean sheet and a hard-earned point.

"I thought Porto was brilliant, probably man of the match for me," teammate Chris Cadden said. "It was probably a release for him, but that's just him.

Hibs' Chris Cadden holds off Greg Taylor during the 0-0 draw with Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"He goes out there, gives 100 per cent, wears his heart on his sleeve. Every time he pulls on the jersey he gives 100 per cent and you can see that week in, week out.

"It’s a pleasure to play alongside him. He’s been brilliant and he just keeps putting in those performances. It’s standard for him now."

Porteous’ current stature at Hibs was exemplified when he was handed the captain’s armband by Lewis Stevenson as the veteran was replaced in the second half, with Cadden confirming: “He’s the next man up, so brilliant.”

"I thought we deserved a point," the wing-back added. "We defended well and the clean sheet was big in terms of what we were looking for from the day.

"I felt as though we defended well. First and foremost, that was the main thing as, let’s not get it wrong, Celtic are a very good team, but we worked hard on our shape. With how they play, it can be difficult to cope with, but we worked all week with the gaffer and I thought we were pretty solid.

“If they didn’t have a spark, I don’t know if that was down to us or whatever, but we certainly did our part.

“Josh Doig had a chance and I felt we tried to go forward. Second-half was trying to hit on the break a little bit, but we had our chances.

“I was part of the back four and the main thing is keeping clean sheets. That means the least you are going to get from a game is a point and then you can try to build on that, so that’s what we are looking for."

After overcoming injuries that forced him to become a bit-part player last season, Cadden is fast becoming one of Hibs most consistent performers as he reaps the benefits of an extended run in the starting 11.

The former Scotland cap feels he is blossoming under the tutelage of Maloney.

“Every day, you are just trying to learn from the gaffer and he has been great," he said.

"His background with Belgium and the level he has played the game at, he is just going to have so much knowledge.

"He just sort of gives us it in drips and we just try to learn from him as much as we can.

"The way he wants to play football is the way I like as well, so we’re really enjoying it."