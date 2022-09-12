News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hibs defender exits club for Championship loan - clause as part of the deal

Hibs defender Kyle McClelland has joined Championship side Cove Rangers for the remainder of the season.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:04 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:05 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

As part of the loan deal, the Easter Road club inserted a recall option in January.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined Hibs in the summer from Rangers and was set to form part of the club’s development team.

He, however, impressed during pre-season and featured three times in the Premier Sports Cup. McClelland made his league debut for the club as a second-half substitute against Livingston, while he was on the bench a further two times.

Hibs had issues at centre-back with injuries to Paul Hanlon and Rocky Bushiri this campaign but signed teenage centre-back Will Fish on loan from Manchester United.

McClelland, it is hoped, will get regular first-team football with second tier Cove.

Managed by Jim McIntyre, the former Highland League side sit ninth with four points. They have former Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie as part of their squad.

Read More

Read More
Hibs set for Friday night football trial as Aberdeen-Dundee Utd clashes switched...
Kyle McClelland has joined Cove Rangers on loan from Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Cove RangersLivingstonManchester United
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.