Elie Youan scored twice as Hibs drew 2-2 against Motherwell.

The Hibs fans did not quite know how to react at full time after this match. Applause and boos could be heard in equal measure after their threadbare team started 2024 with a 2-2 stalemate with Motherwell, earned by a stoppage-time leveller from Elie Youan.

There was evident disappointment at not taking all three points but in the end, Hibs should be pretty pleased with a draw given the trying circumstances. Already shorn of Lewis Miller, Chris Cadden, Rocky Bushiri, Josh Campbell, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Adam Le Fondre and Martin Boyle due to injuries or international commitments, young defender Rory Whittaker added to the injury list and Hibs finished the match with Youan at right-back, two teenagers in Rudi Allan-Molotnikov and Josh Landers on the pitch and Harry McKirdy, who underwent heart surgery in August, chucked on with five minutes to go in search of an equaliser. The return of the maverick forward is a special moment given there were genuine fears for his career when he was diagnosed with a cardiac problem.

His appearance is timely given Hibs are in desperate need of fresh impetus. Manager Nick Montgomery is facing an ever-growing absentee list. The Yorkshireman went on record saying he wants four new players this month and central defence has to be a priority, because as nice on the eye Hibs can be going forward, they are glaringly weak at the back. His winter wallet isn’t stashed with notes but business is required to avoid a trying second half of the season.

Hibs' Harry McKirdy made his first appearance of the season.

This match against Motherwell – themselves missing a number of senior players – was another example of Hibs’ idiosyncrasies. For the first 30 minutes they played some excellent football and took a deserved lead when Youan danced his way past a couple of defenders and lashed home on 28 minutes. It was the Frenchman’s first goal since a derby double against Hearts back in early October and gave Hibs a platform to build upon. But Stuart Kettlewell’s team did not let their heads drop and scored a nice goal themselves on 35 minutes through Theo Bair following good work from his strike partner Mika Biereth and after that, never looked truly fazed. Bevis Mugabi’s close-range header on 64 minutes was evidence of Hibs’ defence being too easily bullied in their own box. Therefore, Motherwell – who are in ninth place in the Premiership now – will surely lament Youan’s effort clattering off Mugabi in the second minute of stoppage time and looping past a helpless Liam Kelly.