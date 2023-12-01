So much for being unable to teach an old dog new tricks. Aged 38, Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall is embracing a different way of playing and credits manager Nick Montgomery and his coaching staff for bringing a freshness to his game while imbuing the Easter Road side with the braveness needed to play an attacking brand of football.

Instigating play out from the back, Marshall is far more involved in games these days, helping to kick-start moves. And, while it has taken time, the fruits of the squad’s labours have been evident in recent matches. With just one league defeat since the current managerial team arrived, the lean towards draws appears to have been addressed and they head into this Sunday’s head-to-head with Aberdeen looking for their third successive Premiership victory and the opportunity to right some wrongs suffered in the recent Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to the Pittodrie outfit.

But just as pleasing as the results is the way the team set out to achieve them, according to Marshall. “I’ve always really enjoyed that style of football,” he said. “But it’s kind of your luck, who your manager is, what style of play they want from you. That dictates how much you can get involved. I’ve had this a couple of times but not too often in my career. So I’ve really enjoyed being more constantly involved in the game.

David Marshall and his Hibs team-mates will be looking to defeat Aberdeen on Sunday.

“There are a few scary moments for fans, and they get a bit frustrated at times. But there is method in the madness. You saw our first goal from Dundee, it was exactly what we’ve been working on in training, so it’s good when stuff comes together. It’s just decision making, really. Lads are making movements and me, personally, I have to see them, to pick them out, to look for movements in the opposition to create space.

“You are almost trying to draw teams out so you can get past that press - it almost creates a transition. It’s like a counterattack for us, if we can beat that press. I know it looks really intricate sometimes, but it has worked really well so far. And I’m sure the more we do it, the better we’ll get at it – and it will change and adapt. There is a lot more onus on the thought process, which is good.”

Someone whose brains are not all in his feet, the retired Scotland goalkeeper is combining university studies aimed at making life smoother after he finishes playing, with the ongoing education he claims he is receiving every day on the training ground. “You are just learning constantly,” Marshall explained. “It has been a big change in terms of the back four and the goalkeeper, in how we play.

“Miguel [de Oliveira Miranda, goalkeeping coach] coming in, even just minor details are really important. We were talking the other day about me receiving the ball from my left, standing on it with my studs on my right boot – but I’m not as comfortable doing that with my left foot. So maybe take a touch. Small details have been massive, things I’ve never noticed before. So, it’s going well at the minute but I think it can improve even more with time.”

Bojan Miovski scored the only goal as the Dons edged out Hibs in last month's Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Marshall first encountered Miranda on the SFA Goalkeeping A Licence – “He was probably surprised when he turned up here and I was his goalie! – but he has found the reunion invigorating. “I was only with Miguel on the course for about four days, I was with the national team for a couple of days, so I only saw a few of his sessions. But it was good that I had that experience with him before. The way he works, Monday to Friday, is really match-related. It’s been a breath of fresh air, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

And, while some may consider age a limiter, Marshall is not among them and says his experience has helped him embrace the tactics without being intimidated by outside pressures and the constant demand to deliver immediate results. “It’s risk versus reward. And I don’t mind putting myself out there,” said the veteran keeper. “I’m at an age now where I can take a bit of a battering if I put myself in sticky situations.

“I know the reason we’re doing it. What we’re doing at the back is trying to build some space and some time, and some opportunities for the forward lads in the team, because we want to get our pace and quality at the top end of the pitch on the ball, in as good a position as possible. Sometimes the crowd can get a bit frustrated with it. But the more we win games, the easier it will be.

“It’s really enjoyable, it’s a good way of controlling games. And we’re creating a lot of chances. We’ve been ahead in a lot of games, conceded a few late equalisers which is disappointing – but hopefully we’ve moved past that. I’m sure we’ll get even better at it, the more we work with the manager and his staff.

Hibs won 2-0 at Pittodrie earlier in the Premiership season.

“Everyone has bought into it, regardless of age or experience. That’s the big thing the manager and staff have brought. The lads have to put themselves into the positions he’s asking and I think everyone’s done that. We’ve made mistakes along the way but his demands are really high, there are no grey areas.