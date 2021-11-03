Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell.

League matches against Ross County and Livingston have been postponed after numerous positive tests within the camp.

Hibs won’t be back in action until November 21, when they face Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup, with the training centre shut down and deep cleaned.

Kensell revealed the magnitude of the situation when addressing press on Wednesday afternoon.

“I won’t go into personal details but we have eight players who have given positive tests, plus a further seven in our development squad and three members of staff,” Kensell said.

“A further four players have been in close contact and we have a large injury list, so that only gives us eight players available.