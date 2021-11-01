Hibs Covid cases: Decimated squad, changed travel plans, U-18s on standby, Jack Ross to give update

Hibs are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

The original fixture was postponed at the weekend after two Hibs players contracted the virus, in addition to one player and member of coaching staff earlier last week. Since Saturday though, two more Hibs players have returned positive tests, meaning that manager Ross will have to pick from a ravaged squad.

Hibs have not disclosed the identities of the players involved, but with five players laid low by the virus, they are also without the injured Kyle Magennis, Sean Mackie, Melker Hallberg, Christian Doidge and Dan MacKay.

It means Hibs have had to call on some of their under-18 squad to plug the gaps left by the absent senior players, with some expected to be at least be on the bench at the Global Energy Stadium.

The timing of the outbreak could not be worse for Hibs, who are on a four-match losing streak and have slipped down the league table after a promising start to the domestic campaign.

Hibs are unable to recall any of their players on loan and are known to be displeased at the SPFL about playing County so soon after the positive tests occurred.

This time around, rather than stay in Inverness overnight, the club will head north on matchday so they can best prepare for the game in Edinburgh as players continue to be tested.