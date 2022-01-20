Hibs consider fresh Martin Boyle transfer bid with winger's price-tag set

Hibs have received a new offer for in-demand winger Martin Boyle.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:10 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

According to the Edinburgh Evening News the Capital club is considering the new bid, having turned down previous approaches for the influential 28-year-old.

Al-Faisaly had two bids rejected, with neither meeting the Easter Road side’s valuation of the player. The Saudi Professional League club are thought to have offered a lucrative two-year deal that would have seen Boyle’s salary skyrocket.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Hibs value the Australian internationalist at more than £3 million and knocked back just over £2m earlier this month.

Hibs have received a new offer for Martin Boyle

Boyle has scored 14 goals in 28 games this season and is under contract until summer 2024.

Read More

Read More
Martin Boyle: Hibs turn down big bid and get boost as Al Faisaly change tack

Manager Shaun Maloney is keen to hang onto the versatile attacker but conceded that the potentially life-changing move could only happen if Hibs received the right offer.

“There's obviously been interest in Martin but we have a valuation and until that valuation is met, there is no real decision to make,” Maloney said.

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

Martin BoyleEdinburgh Evening News
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.