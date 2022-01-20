According to the Edinburgh Evening News the Capital club is considering the new bid, having turned down previous approaches for the influential 28-year-old.

Al-Faisaly had two bids rejected, with neither meeting the Easter Road side’s valuation of the player. The Saudi Professional League club are thought to have offered a lucrative two-year deal that would have seen Boyle’s salary skyrocket.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs value the Australian internationalist at more than £3 million and knocked back just over £2m earlier this month.

Hibs have received a new offer for Martin Boyle

Boyle has scored 14 goals in 28 games this season and is under contract until summer 2024.

Manager Shaun Maloney is keen to hang onto the versatile attacker but conceded that the potentially life-changing move could only happen if Hibs received the right offer.

“There's obviously been interest in Martin but we have a valuation and until that valuation is met, there is no real decision to make,” Maloney said.