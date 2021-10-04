Hibs confirm Ryan Porteous Rangers red card appeal as club insist 'we have enough evidence'

Hibs have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to defender Ryan Porteous in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:21 pm
Hibs have appealed againt the red card shown to Ryan Porteous (pictured) at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Porteous was dimissed on the half-hour mark by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Joe Aribo. The incident came at a time when Hibs were leading the match 1-0.

Hibs say they “stand united” with the 22-year-old after comments from Rangers manager Steven Gerrard branding the tackle a “leg-breaker”.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “After reviewing footage of the incident, we have decided to appeal the decision.

“We believe we have enough evidence to show his challenge was not worthy of a sending off.

“We will await an answer from the SFA and stand united with Ryan, who has our absolute support.”

If the red card is upheld, Porteous will be suspended for Hibs first two games after the international break at home to Dundee United on Saturday, October 16, and Aberdeen away on Saturday, October 23.

Ryan PorteousRangers
