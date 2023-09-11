Hibs have confirmed the appointment of Nick Montgomery as their new manager.

The 41-year-old replaces Lee Johnson, who was axed two weeks ago, in the Easter Road hotseat and has penned a three-year deal with club after terms were agreed with Central Coast Mariners. Montgomery will be assisted by Portuguese coach Sergio Raimundo, while Miguel de Oliveira Miranda joins as goalkeeping coach, having both worked with him at Australian side. David Gray will remain as a first-team coach.

Born in Yorkshire but a former Scotland Under-21 internationalist, Montgomery guided the Mariners to the A-League title last season and has a reputation for attacking football and player development.

Hibs’ director of football Brian McDermott said: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to Hibernian FC and are really excited about bringing him to the football club. I’ve followed Nick’s career for a number of years. As a player he was a leader and he’s brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he’s done as a coach is really impressive. He helped rebuild what is now a successful academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.

“Ian [Gordon], Ben [Kensell], the board of directors and I believe that Nick is the right fit for this football club. He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.

“He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he’s an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he’s worked with. Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this fantastic football club.”