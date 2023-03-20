Hibs confirm injured Martin Boyle will join Australia squad after 'morale support' request

Hibs have confirmed Martin Boyle will travel to Australian to join up with the national team despite his injury after a request from Graham Arnold.

The forward has been ruled out for the season after it was discovered prior to the start of the World Cup he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. Having been called up for the Socceroos squad for the tournament in Qatar, the 29-year-old remained with the team as a key personality in and around the squad.

Australia are due to play two friendlies with Ecuador in Melbourne and Sydney as part of a ‘Welcome Home’ series after the team reached the last-16 of the World Cup. Aussie boss Arnold wants Boyle to be part of the training camp to provide “morale support”.

“We can confirm that Martin Boyle has joined up with the Australia National Team during the March international break,” Hibs said.

“The 29-year-old has been out of action since October 2022 after scans revealed Boyle had a pre-existing ruptured ACL, which required surgery. Since then, Boyle’s rehabilitation has been progressing well and the Hibs forward will now join up with the Socceroos medical team for the next week or so.

“Socceroos’ Head Coach Graham Arnold named his 26-man squad for their upcoming two-match series with Ecuador in Australia. Boyle was obviously omitted from the initial playing squad; however, Arnold sent a special request to Hibs to have the forward at their training camp to provide morale support to his national team-mates.

“He will also continue his rehabilitation with the Australian doctors and physios, who are at the top of their trade.”