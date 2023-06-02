Hibs confirm David Gray testimonial as Scottish Cup hero set for Easter Road honour

Hibs will honour Scottish Cup hero David Gray with a testimonial later this year to mark his upcoming 10th anniversary with the club.

The 35-year-old retired from playing in 2021 to take up his current role as a first-team coach at Easter Road and also had two spells as caretaker manager last season following the departures of Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney.

Gray made 177 appearances across seven years as a Hibs player, scoring 15 goals, and is idolised for his stoppage-time winner against Rangers at Hampden in 2016 which ended the club’s agonising 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A testimonial friendly match will be held at Easter Road on Sunday, October 15, 2023 against opposition yet to be confirmed while a special dinner will also take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, with further events in the pipeline.

David Gray is to be honoured with a Hibs testimonial next season. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

A Hibs statement read: “Gray's stoppage-time winner against Rangers at Hampden in 2016 earned him a place in Easter Road folklore as he captained the first Hibs side to win the Scottish Cup in 114 years – a moment that also saw him ‘anointed’ Sir David Gray by the eternally-grateful Hibees faithful.