Hibs confirm boardroom departures - 'difficult challenge', remaining directors, Ron Gordon comments

Hibs have confirmed the departures of two non-executive directors.

David Davies and Jemma Goba, who both joined the Easter Road board in December 2020, have stepped down from their roles after informing the club that commitments away from football made fulfilling their duties a 'difficult challenge'.

Davies, who previously held roles at Queens Park Rangers and Edinburgh Rugby, was involved in hospitality and stadium events while Goba specialised in communications and production projects, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Hibs executive chairman Ron Gordon commented: “Firstly, I would like to thank David and Jemma for the contribution they made to the Club as Non-Executive Directors, they were valued and respected members of the Board, and provided significant insight and advise on various initiatives around the Club. We are grateful for their contributions and efforts on behalf of Hibernian FC.”

Hibs have confirmed the departure of two non-executive directors. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)