Hibs condemn 'abhorrent' Allan Delferrière racial abuse as club launch investigation
The 21-year-old Belgian was targeted on social media after scoring an own goal as County recovered from two goals down to claim a point in the Scottish Premiership fixture at Easter Road.
Sharing an offensive message sent to him on Instagram following the match, Delferrière posted: “We’re in 2023 and the racism is still going. To be fair I don't care about the criticism but the racism needs to stop.”
Hibs have launched an investigation and vowed to take the “strongest possible” action should the individual be identified.
A club statement read: “Hibernian FC is aware of the racist comment made towards Allan Delferrière on social media following our match against Ross County.
“The Club condemns this abhorrent action in the strongest possible way. Racism and any kind of discrimination have no place at Hibernian FC, in football or society as a whole.
“The Club will investigate the post alongside the social media platforms in question and if identified, the individuals in question will face the strongest possible action.
“Allan has the full support of everyone at Hibernian FC. There is no room for racism.”
Comments
