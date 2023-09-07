Hibs conclude interview process for next manager as Brian McDermott prepares to present findings to board

Hibs are finalising who their next manager will be – but an announcement is unlikely before the weekend.

The interview process was concluded on Wednesday, when the final candidate on the shortlist stated their case. Now director of football Brian McDermott, who had spearheaded the search for Lee Johnson’s replacement, assisted by co-owner and executive director Ian Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell, will present his findings to the board and ask them to ratify his preferred candidate.

It is understood that the unveiling could spill into early next week, although the club are eager to get the new man – their fourth gaffer in four years – in place as early as is practical to allow him as much time as possible to work with the squad before the match against Kilmarnock next weekend. That is when Premiership action resumes following the winter break and having picked up their first Premiership points of the season, against Aberdeen on Sunday, the hope is that they can build momentum when the players all report back from representing their countries next week.

A-League coach Nick Montgomery remains the bookies’ favourite, following news that Polish league winner Marek Papszun, who had been a strong contender has been ruled out of the running, and the likes of Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes did not make the shortlist.

Hibs are closing in on a new manager.