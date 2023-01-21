Hibs complete signing of James Jeggo ahead of Scottish Cup derby against Hearts

The 30-year-old – who has been capped 13 times by the Socceroos – joins from KAS Eupen, who play in the Belgian top flight on an 18-month deal. Jeggo has also had spells in Austria with Austria Vienna and Sturm Graz, Aris in Greece as well as Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United in his homeland. Depending on when international clearance comes through, Jeggo could be available for Hibs’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Hearts on Sunday.