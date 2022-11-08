Hibs coach welcomes Dortmund draw after outlasting all other Scottish sides in Europe

Hibs academy director Steve Kean insists Borussia Dortmund hold no fear for his Under-19 side. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Germans are renowned as one of the leading lights for player development. Kean has full respect for that fact. But he has full confidence in his group following their home and away success over Nantes that has earned the one-off home encounter that will progress the winners to the round of 16.

“I truly believe we can beat anyone at Easter Road,” said the 55-year-old of the assignment that will be staged in Leith on February 7/8. “The club have been brilliant with us [for the home games] in the earlier rounds. They had the hardcore of Block 7 with their flags and drums for the Molde first round return [won on penalties after a 2-1 home win].

“We had 3,000 at that, and the same again when we beat Nantes 1-0 [before winning the French leg last week 2-1]. I think we can get double that number in February. These two clubs we knocked out have great reputations at youth level. As do Dortmund, who have developed and sold on young players - some of them brought in from overseas at a very young age - for mega-money.

“But our boys have a great mindset. If they hadn’t they wouldn’t have beat the Old Firm and everyone else to win their league last season. Or get through the Molde and Nantes ties. They have been together for a good time now, and are beginning to make the personal strides - which is what we after more than results - in the fact that we had three or four of them on the bench for the first team last year with Murray Aitken in the senior squad this week. They don’t fear anyone, and that is precious.”

Kean believes they are relaxed about providing the Scottish game with a European representative after Christmas while all other teams from these borders, at all levels, fell by the wayside. And he considers that the three months they will have to prepare for hosting Dortmund to be “priceless.”